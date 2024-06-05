Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Blackfoot headdress returning to Alberta’s Siksika First Nation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2024 1:02 pm
1 min read
The Siksika Nation flag flies in the breeze on the First Nation, near Cluny, Alta., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
An English museum is returning a ceremonial headdress to the First Nation in Alberta that it came from. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An English museum is returning a ceremonial headdress to the First Nation in Alberta that it came from.

The Royal Albert Memorial Museum in Exeter, England, is set to return the Buffalo Woman’s headdress to representatives of the Siksika Blackfoot First Nation in a ceremony at the museum Wednesday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The museum received the headdress in 1920 from Edgar Dewdney, a former governor of the Northwest Territories from which Alberta and Saskatchewan were carved.

It’s not clear how Dewdney acquired the headdress, which is crafted with buffalo horns, bird feathers and porcupine quills and is adorned with red cloth and brass bells.

Research suggests the headdress is a sacred ceremonial item, once traditionally worn by a member of the Blackfoot Holy Buffalo Woman Society.

The museum has returned First Nations material before, including the 2022 repatriation of clothing and regalia once owned by Crowfoot, an important Blackfoot chief.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices