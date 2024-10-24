Piikani Nation project earns sustainability award for resilience against climate change

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A unique collaboration between the Piikani Lands Department and The Resilience Institute won top project of the year in Clean50’s Top 25 Sustainability awards for their “Seeding our Future with Sweetgrass” project.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The project brings together Indigenous and scientific expertise to develop new knowledge about the benefits of sweetgrass and how the plant is deeply rooted in Indigenous culture.

This recognition highlights the growing role of traditional knowledge in addressing modern environmental challenges.

Watch the video above to learn more.