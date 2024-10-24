Menu

Environment

Piikani Nation project earns sustainability award for resilience against climate change

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted October 24, 2024 8:22 pm
1 min read
Piikani Nation project earns sustainability award for resilience against climate change
A special project in southern Alberta has earned a prestigious award from Canada's leaders in sustainability. Nakoda Thunderchief tells us how a Piikani Nation project weaves Indigenous tradition and western science, building resilience against climate change.
A unique collaboration between the Piikani Lands Department and The Resilience Institute won top project of the year in Clean50’s Top 25 Sustainability awards for their “Seeding our Future with Sweetgrass” project.

The project brings together Indigenous and scientific expertise to develop new knowledge about the benefits of sweetgrass and how the plant is deeply rooted in Indigenous culture.

This recognition highlights the growing role of traditional knowledge in addressing modern environmental challenges.

Watch the video above to learn more.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

