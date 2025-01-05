Menu

Weather

Winter storm leaves thousands in Newfoundland and Labrador without power

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2025 11:42 am
1 min read
FILE: Snow covers a stop sign following a major winter storm in Halifax on Friday, March 3, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE: Snow covers a stop sign following a major winter storm in Halifax on Friday, March 3, 2023. Darren Calabrese/ THE CANADIAN PRESS
More than 9,000 Newfoundland Power customers were in the dark on Sunday as the province faces a winter storm with snow, rain and strong winds.

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for the majority of Newfoundland and parts of Labrador, with messy weather forecast through the day into Monday morning.

Western Newfoundland is expected to see around 10 centimetres of snow along with 80 kilometre-an-hour winds, which could result in poor driving conditions and low visibility on roads.

Similarly, poor visibility is expected in the area surrounding Port aux Basques, where up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected along with 100 kilometre-an-hour winds.

In the St. John’s area, the weather agency is calling for rainfall between 20 and 40 millimetres which could result in localized flooding in low-lying areas.

In eastern and northeastern Newfoundland, Environment Canada is warning of wind gusts between 90 and 120 kilometres an hour, which the weather agency warns could cause damage to roof shingles and windows.

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

