Winter storm leaves thousands in Newfoundland and Labrador without power

More than 9,000 Newfoundland Power customers were in the dark on Sunday as the province faces a winter storm with snow, rain and strong winds.
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for the majority of Newfoundland and parts of Labrador, with messy weather forecast through the day into Monday morning.
Western Newfoundland is expected to see around 10 centimetres of snow along with 80 kilometre-an-hour winds, which could result in poor driving conditions and low visibility on roads.
Similarly, poor visibility is expected in the area surrounding Port aux Basques, where up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected along with 100 kilometre-an-hour winds.
In the St. John’s area, the weather agency is calling for rainfall between 20 and 40 millimetres which could result in localized flooding in low-lying areas.
In eastern and northeastern Newfoundland, Environment Canada is warning of wind gusts between 90 and 120 kilometres an hour, which the weather agency warns could cause damage to roof shingles and windows.
More to come…
