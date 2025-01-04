Leafs captain Auston Matthews ready to return

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews says he is ready to return.

Matthews confirmed the news this morning ahead of Toronto’s home game against the Boston Bruins.

The star centre missed the last six games with an undisclosed upper-body injury, last playing Dec. 20.

The Leafs had gone 3-3-0 in his absence.

Matthews, who also missed nine games in November, was flanked by Matthew Knies and Mitch Marner at the morning skate.

The Leafs star, who won the Rocket Richard Trophy last season after scoring a franchise-record 69 goals, has 11 goals and 12 assists in 24 games this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2025.