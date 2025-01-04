SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Headline link
Sports

Leafs captain Auston Matthews ready to return

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2025 11:37 am
1 min read
TORONTO – Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews says he is ready to return.

Matthews confirmed the news this morning ahead of Toronto’s home game against the Boston Bruins.

The star centre missed the last six games with an undisclosed upper-body injury, last playing Dec. 20.

The Leafs had gone 3-3-0 in his absence.

Matthews, who also missed nine games in November, was flanked by Matthew Knies and Mitch Marner at the morning skate.

The Leafs star, who won the Rocket Richard Trophy last season after scoring a franchise-record 69 goals, has 11 goals and 12 assists in 24 games this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

