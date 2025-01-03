Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Kelowna sex offender sentenced to more time in jail for sex assault against minor

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted January 3, 2025 8:14 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'MLA questions how sex offender could offend while under court-ordered supervision'
MLA questions how sex offender could offend while under court-ordered supervision
An Okanagan MLA has many questions after a repeat sex offender was sentenced for another sexual assault. The incident took place while he was under court-ordered supervision. Victoria Femia has more.
Repeat sex offender Taylor Dueck pleaded guilty on Dec. 30 to an incident involving a minor in Kelowna, B.C.

According to BC Prosecution Service, Dueck pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a person under 16 for an incident that took place in the bathroom of a Kelowna equestrian facility on Feb. 9, 2024.

Dueck was sentenced to two years less a day, however due to time served he will spend the next 240 days in jail, followed by a three-year probation order.

Dueck also pleaded guilty to breach of probation.

“Once he’s under house arrest, how can the public feel confident that he’s going to be adequately supervised when the government hasn’t come back and commented on the failure of supervision in the first place,” said Amelia Boultbee, Ministry of Child and Family Development Critic and Penticton-Summerland MLA.

At the time of the assault, Dueck was under court-ordered supervision by a subcontracted service provider from Community Living BC. It’s alleged the supervisor sat in a car while the assault took place.

Last year, Premier David Eby slammed the CLBC for its lack of involvement in Dueck’s case.

“This was a massive failure of judgment for CLBC, to take on responsibility for someone with a criminal record like this, ” said Eby.

“For them to subcontract that responsibility to an obviously negligent and incompetent subcontractor.”

Community Living BC told Global News: “The agency’s contracting status with CLBC remains under review and they are not receiving new service contracts until further notice.”

“The agency will remain under review and will not be awarded any new business until it achieves a three-year Commission of Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities accreditation status. If the agency fails to do so, CLBC may consider terminating its contracts.”

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Gary Begg released the findings of the investigation Friday afternoon, stating that no evidence of systemic issues with BC Corrections and policing policy and procedures were found.

As a result of those findings the Investigation and Standards Office released five recommendations, including BC Corrections and CLBC establish a memorandum of understanding when jointly working with CLBC-designated clients on community supervision orders.

