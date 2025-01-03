Union gives notice to expand strike to 2 B.C. cable ferries

The union representing cable ferry workers serving British Columbia’s Kootenay region has issued 24-hour notice of plans to expand strike action to two routes that have been the subject of growing concern.
The move would expand the strike to the Harrop and Glade ferries, effective at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5.
According to an Essential Service Order from the B.C. Labour Relations Board, under strike action service on the Harrop-Procter ferry would be cut to eight round trips daily, while the Glade route would be cut to 16 round trips.
The B.C. General Employees’ Union represents ferry workers who have been on strike since Nov. 3 in a dispute with employer Western Pacific Marine.
Western Pacific Marine general manager Odai Sirri said the company and union met Thursday and discussions are ongoing, with company officials reaching out to the communities today to prepare logistics in the event of service reductions.
Sirri said the company expected to have a revised schedule available by Friday afternoon.
In a statement, the union said it remains available for mediation or negotiations at any time.
Residents of the communities say they are concerned that reducing sailings of the on-demand, free service will cut some people off from neighbours and jobs.
Opposition B.C. Conservative MLA Pete Davis is calling on Rural Services Minister Brittny Anderson to ensure the needs of local residents are put first.
–with files from the Canadian Press
