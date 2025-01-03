Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Union gives notice to expand strike to 2 B.C. cable ferries

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 3, 2025 5:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kootenay residents rally against ferry strike'
Kootenay residents rally against ferry strike
WATCH: Hundreds of people in a small B.C. community spent part of their New Year's Day protesting an ongoing inland ferry strike that they say is holding them hostage. Troy Charles has the latest.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The union representing cable ferry workers serving British Columbia’s Kootenay region has issued 24-hour notice of plans to expand strike action to two routes that have been the subject of growing concern.

The move would expand the strike to the Harrop and Glade ferries, effective at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5.

According to an Essential Service Order from the B.C. Labour Relations Board, under strike action service on the Harrop-Procter ferry would be cut to eight round trips daily, while the Glade route would be cut to 16 round trips.

Click to play video: 'Ferry strike expansion puts Kootenay towns on edge'
Ferry strike expansion puts Kootenay towns on edge

The B.C. General Employees’ Union represents ferry workers who have been on strike since Nov. 3 in a dispute with employer Western Pacific Marine.

Story continues below advertisement

Western Pacific Marine general manager Odai Sirri said the company and union met Thursday and discussions are ongoing, with company officials reaching out to the communities today to prepare logistics in the event of service reductions.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sirri said the company expected to have a revised schedule available by Friday afternoon.

In a statement, the union said it remains available for mediation or negotiations at any time.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Kootenay residents fear ferry strike impacts'
Kootenay residents fear ferry strike impacts

Residents of the communities say they are concerned that reducing sailings of the on-demand, free service will cut some people off from neighbours and jobs.

Opposition B.C. Conservative MLA Pete Davis is calling on Rural Services Minister Brittny Anderson to ensure the needs of local residents are put first.

–with files from the Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices