3 charged with murder, suspect sought in Lethbridge motel killing

Three people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 34-year-old woman in a motel room on the south side of Lethbridge.

Lethbridge police say the woman, identified as Christina Webber, was found dead inside a ground-floor motel room along the 2200 block of 7 Avenue South on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.

The criminal investigation division took over the case and determined two men and one woman, all known to Webber, were at her motel room on Dec. 26.

A subsequent “interaction involving a firearm” resulted in Webber’s death, police said.

Police said after that, the three suspects allegedly removed property from the room and fled in an SUV, which was later parked along the 500 block of 7 Avenue South and set on fire.

Police began investigating the death two days later.

Webber’s body was taken to Calgary for an autopsy, where the medical examiner determined she was the victim of a homicide.

In the ensuing days, police searches several properties in Lethbridge.

Police arrested Drew Austin Waters, 28, of Cranbrook on Dec. 29 as he was leaving the Lethbridge Correctional Centre, after serving a weekend sentence for unrelated charges.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, arson to property and possession of a prohibited firearm.

On Dec. 30, police executed a search warrant at a home along the 200 block of 19 Street North, arresting Kyle Douglas Doddridge, 36, of Lethbridge after a short standoff with officers.

He has also been charged with first-degree murder and arson to property.

The Lethbridge Police Service is now looking for a third murder suspect: Melissa Christelle Tidlund, 23, of Pincher Creek. Efforts to find her are ongoing and a warrant for her arrest has been issued.

Efforts to locate and arrest Tidlund are ongoing. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 and reference file 24025352. Tidlund’s photo is included for release. Lethbridge Police Service

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public.

