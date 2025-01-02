Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 people charged with murder after body found in Lethbridge motel room

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 2, 2025 1:45 pm
1 min read
The investigation began on Dec. 28, 2024 when a body was found in a room at a motel located in the 2200 block of 7 Avenue S. in Lethbridge, Alta. View image in full screen
The investigation began on Dec. 28, 2024 when a body was found in a room at a motel located in the 2200 block of 7 Avenue South in Lethbridge, Alta. Nakoda Thunderchief/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Few details about what happened have been released but police say two people have now been charged with first-degree murder in connection with an investigation that began when a body was found in a Lethbridge motel room over the weekend.

Police announced the charges in a news release issued Wednesday but said they were not naming the accused “at this time” and did not say why.

The investigation began on Saturday when a body was found in a room at a motel located in the 2200 block of 7 Avenue S.

The investigation began on Dec. 28, 2024 when a body was found in a room at a motel located in the 2200 block of 7 Avenue S. in Lethbridge, Alta. View image in full screen
The investigation began on Dec. 28, 2024 when a body was found in a room at a motel located in the 2200 block of 7 Avenue South in Lethbridge, Alta. Nakoda Thunderchief/Global News
Trending Now

Police have not released details about the victim or said what investigators believe happened but said detectives have been treating the death as a homicide.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge protective services saw positive trends in 2024 despite busy final week'
Lethbridge protective services saw positive trends in 2024 despite busy final week
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices