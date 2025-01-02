2 people charged with murder after body found in Lethbridge motel room

Send this page to someone via email

Few details about what happened have been released but police say two people have now been charged with first-degree murder in connection with an investigation that began when a body was found in a Lethbridge motel room over the weekend.

Police announced the charges in a news release issued Wednesday but said they were not naming the accused “at this time” and did not say why.

The investigation began on Saturday when a body was found in a room at a motel located in the 2200 block of 7 Avenue S.

The investigation began on Dec. 28, 2024 when a body was found in a room at a motel located in the 2200 block of 7 Avenue South in Lethbridge, Alta.

Police have not released details about the victim or said what investigators believe happened but said detectives have been treating the death as a homicide.