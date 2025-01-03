‘Speechless’: N.S. couple win Lotto 6/49 jackpot, stored ticket in cookie tin

It was a holiday miracle when a Nova Scotia couple learned they were $2.5 million richer after being one of two winners for the Lotto 6/49 classic jackpot, according to the Atlantic Lottery.

Heather Bryan and her daughter were wrapping Christmas presents and watching holiday movies on Dec. 21, 2024 when her husband Peter told them they had won the lottery.

The couple matched all six numbers on their ticket, purchased at a Sobey’s in Cole Harbour, in the draw worth $5 million. The Bryans were one of two winners, as a second winning ticket was purchased from Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

“I was speechless,” Peter said.

The Atlantic Lottery said Peter had found out there was a winning ticket in Dartmouth, N.S., and went to check his ticket, which was in his coat pocket. He said he remembered the first few numbers after looking at the winning numbers on his phone and that they matched his ticket.

“I stopped and said, ‘I can’t.’ So, I opened the Atlantic Lottery app on my phone and used the mobile scanner to scan the ticket,” Peter recounted.

Peter went to tell his wife and daughter the good news. Heather said it was an unforgettable moment.

“We were watching the movie, and he came and stood in front of us. I looked at his face. His face was ashen. His eyes were glassy, and I said, what’s wrong? And he said, we won the lottery,” Heather said.

“We just freaked out when he told us and then it was just chaos and excitement at that point. My daughter and I said, ‘We should be jumping around,’ so then we jumped around.”

The Atlantic Lottery said the Bryans kept their ticket safe by storing it in a cookie tin until they were able to claim their prize and called it “a fitting nod to the season.”

The couple plan to use their winnings to support their family, travel and give back to their community, the lottery company said.

“You know, one of the things that comes with this win is the unburdening of a particular worry.… Everybody’s got something to worry about, but money is not one thing we have to worry about now,” Peter said.

Lotto 6/49 holds draws every Wednesday and Saturday.