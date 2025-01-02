ICBC discontinues Vernon senior’s care after he was hit by vehicle in 2023

Send this page to someone via email

A retired firefighter who suffered significant injuries after being hit by a car while cycling says due to the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia’s (ICBC) no-fault insurance system, he’s not getting the care he needs.

On May 16, 2023, Wakefield was hit by a vehicle while riding his ebike in Vernon, B.C., leaving him with multiple broken ribs, a broken scapula, a broken collar bone, and a concussion.

Wakefield has been getting care for his injuries, including mental health support, but at the end of December 2023, he says ICBC cut his funding.

“They decided they had enough and just cut me off, even though my doctor, my physiotherapist, massage therapist and mental health counsellor all requested more and they said, ‘No, we’ve given you enough, we’re cutting you off,'” said Wakefield.

Under BC’s no-fault insurance, crash victims can’t sue at-fault drivers and rely solely on ICBC for compensation, a policy a Vancouver lawyer says is unfair to the victims.

“I’m hearing countless complaints from clients who feel they’re not being treated fairly by ICBC and feel like their rights have been stripped away,” said Kyla Lee, a lawyer with Acumen Law.

“People who don’t have the opportunity to hire lawyers, who can’t find lawyers willing to fight ICBC because going to the Civil Resolution Tribunal usually doesn’t produce enough compensation for somebody to pay a lawyer.”

According to Wakefield, ICBC is pinning his PTSD and anxiety on a previous incident when he was a firefighter from six years ago, but the assessor they provided never actually spoke with or met Wakefield.

“They won’t even give me his name, I have no idea who it was,” said Wakefield.

Lee says ICBC has a lot of power in these situations.

“They can hire their own independent experts who don’t even have to evaluate or examine you for them to tell ICBC you don’t deserve compensation,” said Lee.

Wakefield also says ICBC is linking his physical injuries to a previous bike injury, from which he claims he is fully healed.

Global News reached out to ICBC for comment but has yet to receive a response.