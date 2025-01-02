Alberta cabinet ministers head to Texas to meet with police, justice officials

Send this page to someone via email

Two Alberta government ministers are going to Texas to meet with police and justice officials and share ideas and strategies for public safety.

The province says Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis and Justice Minister Mickey Amery could use what they learn in developing future policies or programs.

An itinerary says the ministers are scheduled to meet next week with Dallas Police Department officials, the state prosecuting attorney, emergency management officials and drug trafficking investigators.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Amery says Alberta and Texas have a similar history and shared values.

And Ellis says the province needs to keep an open mind when it comes to public safety issues and how to address them.

The ministers have four days of meetings lined up before they return Jan. 9.

Story continues below advertisement