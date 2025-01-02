Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta cabinet ministers head to Texas to meet with police, justice officials

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2025 6:24 pm
1 min read
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2012 file photo, the Dallas skyline is reflected in the Trinity River in Dallas. View image in full screen
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2012 file photo, the Dallas skyline is reflected in the Trinity River in Dallas. AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two Alberta government ministers are going to Texas to meet with police and justice officials and share ideas and strategies for public safety.

The province says Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis and Justice Minister Mickey Amery could use what they learn in developing future policies or programs.

An itinerary says the ministers are scheduled to meet next week with Dallas Police Department officials, the state prosecuting attorney, emergency management officials and drug trafficking investigators.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Amery says Alberta and Texas have a similar history and shared values.

And Ellis says the province needs to keep an open mind when it comes to public safety issues and how to address them.

The ministers have four days of meetings lined up before they return Jan. 9.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta justice minister mandate letter focuses on safety, push back against Ottawa'
Alberta justice minister mandate letter focuses on safety, push back against Ottawa
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices