Saskatchewan’s major cities short on overnight warming shelters

It’s another cold week for Saskatchewan and those seeking shelter from the cold don’t have many options overnight in the major cities.

Saskatoon and Regina offer several places to warm up, but many are not open past midnight.

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, there are two locations in both cities that offer overnight services.

In Saskatoon, St. Mary’s Parish run by the Salvation Army and the Saskatoon Indian and Metis Friendship Centre.

In Regina, The Place of Hope and Carmichael Outreach.