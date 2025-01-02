Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan’s major cities short on overnight warming shelters

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted January 2, 2025 6:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sask. major cities lacking overnight warming shelters'
Sask. major cities lacking overnight warming shelters
It's another cold week for Saskatchewan and those seeking shelter from the cold don't have many options overnight in the major cities. As Global's Nicole Healey explains, there are two locations in both cities that offer overnight services.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s another cold week for Saskatchewan and those seeking shelter from the cold don’t have many options overnight in the major cities.

Saskatoon and Regina offer several places to warm up, but many are not open past midnight.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, there are two locations in both cities that offer overnight services.

Trending Now

In Saskatoon, St. Mary’s Parish run by the Salvation Army and the Saskatoon Indian and Metis Friendship Centre.

In Regina, The Place of Hope and Carmichael Outreach.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices