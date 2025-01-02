Menu

Crime

Edmonton police seek 2 persons of interest in connection with fatal fire in June 2024

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 2, 2025 2:09 pm
Two injured in house fire at 96 Street and 105A Avenue in Edmonton on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. View image in full screen
Two injured in house fire at 96 Street and 105A Avenue in Edmonton on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Global News
Nearly seven months after a fire broke out at an abandoned home in central Edmonton, police have released the images of two persons of interest investigators would like to speak with.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at a vacant property in the area of 96 Street and 105A Avenue at about 9 a.m. on June 12, 2024.

Firefighters found two people at the scene who had sustained life-threatening injuries. Both victims were taken to hospital, where they later died of their injuries.

The fire was deemed suspicious.

Photos of the two persons of interest can be viewed in the gallery below. Police released the images to the public on Thursday.

“We are confident that a member of the public will be able to assist us with identifying one or both of these males so we can talk to them about any information they might have about what happened,” said acting Det. Mike Rott of the Edmonton Police Service’s investigative response team.

“If you have any information that can help us with our investigation, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information about either person of interest can call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

