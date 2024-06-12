Menu

Fire

2 people taken to hospital after fire in boarded-up Edmonton home

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 12, 2024 4:00 pm
1 min read
McCauley house fire View image in full screen
Two injured in house fire at 96 Street and 105A Avenue in Edmonton on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Global News
Two people were taken to hospital by EMS in serious, life-threatening condition after a fire in Edmonton’s McCauley neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

Initially, six crews — 24 firefighters — responded to a call about a structure fire at 96 Street and 105A Avenue at 8:55 a.m.

Crews arrived by 8:57 a.m. and the fire was declared under control by 9:13 a.m., said Acting District Chief Jay Kilgannon.

He said the building was boarded up.

“Crews did a really good job gaining a quick entry, getting the fire under control really quickly,” Kilgannon said. “Two patients were found in the abandoned structure, and they were treated by EMS and transported to hospital.”

He couldn’t say where the fire started. That is under investigation.

Southeast Edmonton apartment fire forces dozens of people out of their homes
