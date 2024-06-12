2 people taken to hospital after fire in boarded-up Edmonton home

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people were taken to hospital by EMS in serious, life-threatening condition after a fire in Edmonton’s McCauley neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

Initially, six crews — 24 firefighters — responded to a call about a structure fire at 96 Street and 105A Avenue at 8:55 a.m.

Crews arrived by 8:57 a.m. and the fire was declared under control by 9:13 a.m., said Acting District Chief Jay Kilgannon.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He said the building was boarded up.

“Crews did a really good job gaining a quick entry, getting the fire under control really quickly,” Kilgannon said. “Two patients were found in the abandoned structure, and they were treated by EMS and transported to hospital.”

He couldn’t say where the fire started. That is under investigation.