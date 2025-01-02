Video captures ‘dangerous’ use of fireworks in Surrey neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A Surrey, B.C., resident shared video with Global News of people setting off fireworks in his neighbourhood on New Year’s Eve, which he said was dangerous and concerning.

The video shows the fireworks exploding on the front lawn of his home in the Newton area, showering the neighbourhood and several vehicles with sparks.

The resident, whom Global News is not naming due to safety concerns, says his car was damaged and that stricter fireworks regulations are needed.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It hit my house. It hit my car. And I see some spot which (had) been marked … and some white spots around, sprayed around my house and the car,” he said.

According to the resident, fireworks use is getting out of control.

“I want the lawmakers to make a law in a way that we are all safe,” he said. “It’s getting out of control, but I want somebody to look into it, make an issue…. Every year you can see it’s getting (a) more bigger issue, and I want to stop this.”

Story continues below advertisement

The owner said he had filed a police report and Surrey police confirmed they received calls about fireworks over New Year’s Eve.