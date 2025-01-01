Menu

Headline link
Sports

Canadiens defenceman Hutson named NHL’s rookie of the month for December

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2025 4:44 pm
1 min read
Call of the Wilde: Habs get set for back-to-back action
Call of the Wilde: Habs get set for back-to-back action – Dec 20, 2024
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson got the nod as the NHL’s rookie of the month for December.

The 20-year-old had two goals and 11 assists in 14 games.

Hutson edged San Jose Sharks centre Macklin Celebrini, Philadelphia Flyers right-winger Matvei Michkov, his Canadiens teammate Emil Heineman and Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf for the rookie recognition announced Wednesday by the NHL.

Hutson ranked third among NHL rookies in points this season with two goals and 24 assists.

Michkov led with 12 goals and 17 assists in 29 games ahead of Celebrini with 12 goals and 15 assists in 27 games.

Hutson of Holland, Mich., reached the scoresheet in 10 of 14 games in December, including a pair of five-game point streaks.

Montreal drafted Hutson in the second round in 2022.

Michkov was the NHL’s rookie of the month in October followed by Celebrini in November.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

