It’s a boy!

B.C.’s first baby of 2025 came into the world at 12:02 a.m. at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

Little Emerson is the first child born to parents Jordan (Forrest-Drezet) Hill and Elijah Hill. He weighed seven pounds and 10 ounces.

View image in full screen Welcome to the world Emerson!. Interior Health

Meanwhile, Vancouver Island’s New Year’s baby was born at 12:07 a.m.

Zion Ebo Zormelo-Kika was born at Victoria General Hospital, weighing 8 lbs 3 oz.