Winnipeg Mayor looks back at housing, safety achievements in 2024

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham says improvements to housing stock and transit safety are among his municipal government’s greatest accomplishments of 2024.

In a year-end interview with Global’s Clay Young, Gillingham said city staff approved 12,000 new housing units this year, surpassing their initial 8,000 unit target. He also highlighted the 23 new Community Safety Officers, who have been stationed on buses and bus routes since February.

Looking toward 2025, Gillingham said details of the city and province’s joint homelessness strategy will be released in the coming months. He said it will partially involve ensuring no encampments develop in parks, transit shelters, or near rail lines, and getting people into transitional housing with wraparound services.

