‘She will be deeply missed’: Mom of 3, school teacher identified as Calgary double homicide victim

Ania Wardzala-Kaminski was a young mother and beloved teacher in the Calgary area whose employer said will be deeply missed by colleagues, friends and students.

The Calgary woman in her 30s and her father in his 70s were killed late Sunday.

Her husband, who was the suspect in both killings, was found dead in a rural area northwest of the city on Monday afternoon.

A family spokesperson has granted Global News permission to share Wardzala-Kaminski’s name and photo, in order to honour her memory.

She was a mother of three young kids, and a GoFundMe page started by a family friend is collecting funds in order to support the now-orphaned children.

“We are heartbroken to share the tragic passing of Ania Wardzala-Kaminski, a beloved mom, daughter, sister and friend,” wrote organizer Diana Wysocki.

“Ania’s dear children, are now facing an unimaginable loss,” she added.

"In this devastating time, we seek to provide support and help these kids navigate their grief, ensuring they have the resources and care they need as they move forward without their mom."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fund had raised nearly $130,000 to support the children and was growly quickly.

View image in full screen An undated photo of Calgary mother Ania Wardzala-Kaminski. Courtesy: Wardzala family

A neighbour of Wardzala-Kaminski’s parents described them as a lovely, happy family.

Diane Lincoln, who was neighbours with the father, said the family was always together and Wardzala-Kaminski had dropped her mom off at home just hours before she was then killed.

“Lovely family. I would have never expected anything like this at all,” she said.

Sadly, domestic violence experts say it can be hard to see the warning signs.

“You don’t know what they were living through and you don’t know how very hard it is to get out of an abusive situation,” said Andrea Silverstone, the CEO of Sagesse Domestic Violence Prevention Society.

“There’s so much coercive control that you don’t see going on beneath the surface. That’s the first thing.

Silverstone said if you suspect someone is in an abusive relationship, the best step is to just be there for them as navigate whether to leave.

“Listen to them. Support them. Know that the journey isn’t a linear journey — there are some ups and downs.

"They're going to make some decisions that might feel hard for you, but you just have to be with them as they're going through it."

Domestic violence has been on the rise over the past decade, according to the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters (ACWS), and groups have struggled to meet increasing demand for services and support.

In a statement Tuesday, Rocky View Schools said Wardzala-Kaminski was a Grade 1/2 teacher at Elizabeth Barrett Elementary School in Cochrane, northwest of Calgary, before she was killed Sunday.

Rocky View Schools said she previously taught at École Edwards Elementary School in Airdrie from 2018 to this year, and before that at Springbank Community High School from 2015 to 2018.

“We are grateful for the positive impact Ania had on the lives of our students and staff over the years,” the statement said.

"She will be deeply missed by many colleagues, friends and students at Rocky View Schools."

Calgary police responded around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to a home on Kincora Grove Northwest, where officers arrived to find a man in his 70s dead.

Officers then went to Wardzala-Kaminski’s home in the 300 block of Tuscany Ridge Heights Northwest, where she was also found dead.

That sparked a manhunt for Wardzala-Kaminski’s spouse.

On Monday afternoon, an Alberta Emergency Alert was issued for a dangerous person: 38-year-old Benedict Kaminski.

A few hours later, he was found dead near the family’s black Nissan Pathfinder along a road in the Water Valley area, about 60 kilometres northwest of the city in Mountain View County.

He was not previously known to police and had no prior criminal convictions, Calgary police Insp. Lee Wayne told reporters Monday before the discovery.

Wayne said investigators were working to determine a motive for the killings but that they were believed to be targeted. Police did not release the names of the victims.

The school division said it’s offering sincere condolences to all those impacted and it’s working to support students and staff.

“Families have been made aware of supports available in our schools for any students who may need them,” the division said. “We encourage parents/guardians to reach out to their school’s administrators to discuss the needs of their students.”

Police said the children are safe. Autopsies for both victims are to take place Friday.

If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic violence, find a shelter in your area or call the confidential 24-hour ACWS hotline at 1-866-331-3933. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

—With files from The Canadian Press