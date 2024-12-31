RCMP issue warning after 3 vehicles fall through thin ice on Sylvan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Ice fishing is a favourite pastime for many Albertans, but this year’s relatively mild winter so far in parts of the province has RCMP warning people to double-check the thickness before driving on to frozen lakes.

There have been three incidents in the past week of vehicles breaking through the ice on Sylvan Lake in central Alberta. The latest happened on Monday, after another incident in which two vehicles went through the ice and were submerged in the water on Saturday.

RCMP said as with the previous two incidents, there were no injuries reported at the popular lake near Red Deer.

However, the frequency of incidents has RCMP reminding outdoor enthusiasts to be mindful of ice safety, especially when the weather fluctuates between extreme cold and warmer periods.

RCMP said ice conditions can change rapidly, and those changes can be dangerous.

Story continues below advertisement

“Sylvan Lake is a popular destination for ice fishing, snowmobiling, ATV and UTV riding, skating, and other outdoor activities,” said Staff Sgt. Jay Peden.

“Please keep in mind that Sylvan Lake is a spring-fed body of water, which can cause ice thickness to vary from one area to another. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Please keep in mind that Sylvan Lake is a spring-fed body of water, which can cause ice thickness to vary from one area to another.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“If you are unsure whether the ice is safe, please err on the side of caution.”

4:14 Ice fishing safety tips and equipment essentials

RCMP offered these important tips to help ensure safety when venturing out onto ice-covered ponds or lakes:

Always check the thickness of the ice before venturing onto it. As a general rule, ice should be at least 20 cm (8 in) thick for walking or 25 cm (10 in) for snowmobiles

Use a tape measure, drill, or auger to make sure the ice is thick enough and check in multiple locations because ice can vary in thickness

Pay attention to fluctuating temperatures. Even if ice appears thick, warming weather can cause it to weaken. In early winter, ice may not be as strong due to variations in temperature, so caution is crucial

Stay away from cracks, pressure ridges, or areas with moving water, as these zones can compromise the integrity of the ice

If you’re near a river or stream, be extra cautious, as moving water under the ice can erode it more quickly, creating dangerous spots that may not be visible

Never go out on ice at night and never go alone

Carry a rope or throw line, and know how to use it in case of an emergency

If temperatures have recently fluctuated, or the ice has visible cracks or slush on top, avoid it altogether

Ice can weaken and crack under the pressure of people, vehicles, or snow, so always stay alert to the conditions around you. Warm weather or heavy snow can create hidden slush pockets that might trap your vehicle, so proceed with caution

After a warming period, refrain from going onto ice in the early morning or late evening, as it may be weaker

If you fall through the ice remember:

Story continues below advertisement