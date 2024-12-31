2 people found dead in submerged car in Moncton creek, fire official says

Send this page to someone via email

The bodies of two people were found on Tuesday morning in a submerged vehicle in Moncton according to a New Brunswick fire official.

The vehicle in Halls Creek was first reported to the local fire department at around 9:20 a.m., after tides dropped enough to reveal it.

Platoon Chief Brian McDonald of the Moncton Fire Department says water and technical rescue teams had to make their way across the rushing water to check if anyone was inside.

Once it was confirmed the occupants were dead, the focus turned to recovering the vehicle.

McDonald says the vehicle was deep into the creek, and both shorelines were icy, which made it a challenge to reach the car.

He says RCMP used a drone to search the riverbanks, to ensure there were no other victims.

Global News has reached out to Codiac RCMP for more details.