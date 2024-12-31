Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 people found dead in submerged car in Moncton creek, fire official says

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 31, 2024 3:36 pm
1 min read
The bodies of two people were found on Tuesday morning in a submerged vehicle in Moncton according to a New Brunswick fire official. View image in full screen
The bodies of two people were found on Tuesday morning in a submerged vehicle in Moncton according to a New Brunswick fire official. Submitted/Codiac Response
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The bodies of two people were found on Tuesday morning in a submerged vehicle in Moncton according to a New Brunswick fire official.

The vehicle in Halls Creek was first reported to the local fire department at around 9:20 a.m., after tides dropped enough to reveal it.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Platoon Chief Brian McDonald of the Moncton Fire Department says water and technical rescue teams had to make their way across the rushing water to check if anyone was inside.

Once it was confirmed the occupants were dead, the focus turned to recovering the vehicle.

Trending Now

McDonald says the vehicle was deep into the creek, and both shorelines were icy, which made it a challenge to reach the car.

He says RCMP used a drone to search the riverbanks, to ensure there were no other victims.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Codiac RCMP for more details.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices