1 person injured during fire at shuttered Edmonton apartment building

One person was taken to hospital after a fire at a central Edmonton apartment building that was supposed to be empty after being found unfit for habitation earlier this year.

The fire broke out Monday morning at 10731 102 St. in the Central McDougall neighbourhood.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the first call arrived at 5:01 a.m. and crews arrived at the scene three minutes later. Eight units, or about 32 firefighters, were dispatched to the boarded-up property.

Alberta Health Services said an adult was taken to hospital in stable, non life-threatening condition. The fire was called under control at 6:44 a.m. and is under investigation.

The building should not have had anyone inside it, after Alberta Health Services issued an order to vacate in the summer because the building was too dangerous to live in.

An environmental health order dated Aug. 9 found there was significant smoke damage along with a strong odour of smoke observed throughout the common areas.

AHS said several suites could not be accessed to assess for fire, water and/or smoke damage.

As well, the fire alarm system was not in proper working order. AHS said an assessment by a fire alarm system contractor indicated that the associated electrical system was not in proper working order.

The building was closed to tenants living in it, and the owners — listed as Kinson Tam and Owners Investments Ltd. — were ordered to ensure the building was vacated immediately.

A second public health order was issued on the same day in August, which, in addition to Tam and the investment company, listed Kimberley Ebeltoft as an owner and said Unit 8 had extensive fire damage throughout.

AHS said there was soot on the ceilings and walls, broken ceiling in the living room, flooring in disrepair, fire-damaged walls throughout the suite, and water damage. Electrical appliances and power sources in the suite appeared to have been damaged by the fire and/or water.

Also, AHS noted the bedroom windows were broken, the smoke alarm was missing in the hallway outside the bedroom and cover plates were missing on the electrical outlets throughout the suite.

The owners were ordered to secure all entry points of the building, remove all fire and water-damaged materials, repair or replace any finishes that are damaged by smoke and ensure any repairs are conducted in compliance with Alberta Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) requirements for asbestos removal/abatement.

The owners were also ordered to ensure the fire alarm system is in proper working order, and that all suites are supplied with operational smoke alarms in the hallways outside bedrooms.

AHS said until those steps were taken, the building was to remain closed.