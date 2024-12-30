Driver arrested after vehicle collides with train on Montreal’s south shore

Send this page to someone via email

Two people in their 20s were injured and one of them was arrested after their vehicle collided with a freight train early this morning in Longueuil, Que., on Montreal’s South Shore.

Longueuil police say the collision occurred at about 3 a.m. when the car hit a Canadian National train at a level crossing.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Preliminary information suggests the driver fled and the passenger remained in the vehicle.

Police spokesperson Mélanie Mercille says the driver later returned to the site and was arrested for impaired driving and leaving the scene.

Both the driver and passenger were injured, but their lives are not considered to be in danger.

Police were asking the public this morning to avoid the area around Guimond Boulevard and de la Métropole Street because of road closures tied to the investigation.