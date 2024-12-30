Menu

Crime

Driver arrested after vehicle collides with train on Montreal’s south shore

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2024 11:29 am
1 min read
Two people in their 20s were injured and one of them was arrested after their vehicle collided with a freight train early this morning in Longueuil, Que., on Montreal’s South Shore.

Longueuil police say the collision occurred at about 3 a.m. when the car hit a Canadian National train at a level crossing.

Preliminary information suggests the driver fled and the passenger remained in the vehicle.

Police spokesperson Mélanie Mercille says the driver later returned to the site and was arrested for impaired driving and leaving the scene.

Both the driver and passenger were injured, but their lives are not considered to be in danger.

Police were asking the public this morning to avoid the area around Guimond Boulevard and de la Métropole Street because of road closures tied to the investigation.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

