Sidney Crosby surpasses Mario Lemieux for most assists in Penguins history

NHL superstar Sidney Crosby has a long list of accolades and achievements under his belt, and now he can add another: the Pittsburgh Penguins’ all-time assists leader.

The Penguins’ captain and Cole Harbour, N.S. native surpassed Mario Lemieux’s record on Sunday during the team’s 3-2 win over the New York Islanders.

View image in full screen Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, center, acknowledges the crowd after surpassing Mario Lemieux for the franchise record for most assists during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Pittsburgh. AP Photo/Matt Freed

By setting up teammate Michael Bunting, Sidney recorded his 1,034th career assist — prompting a loud standing ovation at the Pittsburgh arena.

Crosby is now sitting at 12th in NHL history for assists. Only three players — Ray Bourque, Wayne Gretzky and Steve Yzerman — have more assists with a single team.

Crosby was presented with the puck in the locker room after the game, where he told reporters that “as the years go on, you appreciate those kinds of things a little bit more.”

“All the guys who have played prior to me, it’s just really nice to be part of that company,” he said.

The team provided a statement by Lemieux, who sent his congratulations.

“He’s an amazing player and we’re so fortunate to have him in Pittsburgh. I look forward to even more great things from him,” Lemieux said.

View image in full screen Pittsburgh Penguins’ Michael Bunting (8) celebrates with Sidney Crosby (87) after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Pittsburgh. AP Photo/Matt Freed

The 37-year-old Crosby has played 1,310-regular-season games. Lemieux played 915.

As for what Crosby intends to do with his record-breaking puck, he said he’ll likely give it to his dad.

“Yah, he’ll hang on to it,” he said.

— with a file from The Associated Press