Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Sidney Crosby surpasses Mario Lemieux for most assists in Penguins history

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 30, 2024 9:46 am
1 min read
Is Sidney Crosby the best hockey player of all time?
RELATED: Should NHL hockey player Sidney Crosby be mentioned in the same breath as Wayne Gretzky or Gordie Howe? Author Gare Joyce argued his merits in his new book ‘Most Valuable.’ – Oct 29, 2019
NHL superstar Sidney Crosby has a long list of accolades and achievements under his belt, and now he can add another: the Pittsburgh Penguins’ all-time assists leader.

The Penguins’ captain and Cole Harbour, N.S. native surpassed Mario Lemieux’s record on Sunday during the team’s 3-2 win over the New York Islanders.

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, center, acknowledges the crowd after surpassing Mario Lemieux for the franchise record for most assists during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Pittsburgh. View image in full screen
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, center, acknowledges the crowd after surpassing Mario Lemieux for the franchise record for most assists during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Pittsburgh. AP Photo/Matt Freed

By setting up teammate Michael Bunting, Sidney recorded his 1,034th career assist — prompting a loud standing ovation at the Pittsburgh arena.

Crosby is now sitting at 12th in NHL history for assists. Only three players — Ray Bourque, Wayne Gretzky and Steve Yzerman — have more assists with a single team.

Crosby was presented with the puck in the locker room after the game, where he told reporters that “as the years go on, you appreciate those kinds of things a little bit more.”

“All the guys who have played prior to me, it’s just really nice to be part of that company,” he said.

The team provided a statement by Lemieux, who sent his congratulations.

“He’s an amazing player and we’re so fortunate to have him in Pittsburgh. I look forward to even more great things from him,” Lemieux said.

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Michael Bunting (8) celebrates with Sidney Crosby (87) after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Pittsburgh. View image in full screen
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Michael Bunting (8) celebrates with Sidney Crosby (87) after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Pittsburgh. AP Photo/Matt Freed

The 37-year-old Crosby has played 1,310-regular-season games. Lemieux played 915.

As for what Crosby intends to do with his record-breaking puck, he said he’ll likely give it to his dad.

“Yah, he’ll hang on to it,” he said.

— with a file from The Associated Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

