Canada

Two boys charged in Regina’s sixth homicide of 2024

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted December 29, 2024 2:39 pm
1 min read
Two 15-year-old boys are facing charges in relation to a homicide on Thursday, Dec. 26. View image in full screen
Two 15-year-old boys are facing charges in relation to a homicide on Thursday, Dec. 26. Dave Parsons / Global News
Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with a homicide on Thursday.

According to a media release from the Regina Police Service, officers responded to a report of a seriously injured man in the area of 8th Avenue and Retallack Street at around 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Police found the 30-year-old victim lying on the ground with stab wounds and provided first aid until EMS arrived. Despite life-saving measures, Charles Russell Thompson died at the scene.

An investigation led to the arrest of two 15-year-old boys on Friday. Both have been charged with second-degree murder and failing to comply with a release order. One of the boys faces an additional charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

The teens are expected to appear in Regina Youth Court on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Violent Crime and Young People'
Violent Crime and Young People
