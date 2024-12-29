Two boys charged in Regina’s sixth homicide of 2024

Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with a homicide on Thursday.
According to a media release from the Regina Police Service, officers responded to a report of a seriously injured man in the area of 8th Avenue and Retallack Street at around 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 26.
Police found the 30-year-old victim lying on the ground with stab wounds and provided first aid until EMS arrived. Despite life-saving measures, Charles Russell Thompson died at the scene.
Get breaking National news
An investigation led to the arrest of two 15-year-old boys on Friday. Both have been charged with second-degree murder and failing to comply with a release order. One of the boys faces an additional charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
The teens are expected to appear in Regina Youth Court on Monday.
- Runway at Halifax airport resumes regular operations after airplane landing incident
- How modern diplomacy is — and isn’t — like how it’s shown on ‘The Diplomat’
- A New Chapter: Bookworms crawl back to Canada’s independent bookstores
- ‘Let’s not panic’: Canada picks up the pieces after shocking loss to Latvia at world juniors
Comments