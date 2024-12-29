Menu

Weather

Freezing rain warning in effect in parts of Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2024 12:53 pm
1 min read
A freezing rain warning is in effect for several regions of Quebec today, with possible icy conditions for drivers. People walk in downtown Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. View image in full screen
A freezing rain warning is in effect for several regions of Quebec today, with possible icy conditions for drivers. People walk in downtown Montreal, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
A freezing rain warning is in effect for several regions of Quebec today, with possible icy conditions for drivers.

Environment Canada says freezing drizzle has ended over southern Quebec, but temperatures hovering near zero could lead to more freezing rain later in the day.

The agency is advising drivers to slow down in slippery conditions and maintain a safe following distance.

Temperatures in Montreal are expected to rise to 10 C on Monday, bringing up to 20 millimetres of rain, with up to 40 millimetres expected in Trois-Rivières and Quebec City.

A smog warning also remains in effect for the southwest part of the province, including Montreal, and it’s recommended that asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease avoid intense outdoor physical activity.

Montreal temperatures are expected to drop back down to -6 C by the end of the week.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

