Refloating effort planned for ship carrying corn still stuck in St. Lawrence River

The Canadian Coast Guard says a refloating attempt will take place Friday morning after a ship carrying corn had a power failure and has been stuck in the St. Lawrence River, just north of Montreal, since Christmas Eve.

The CCG said in an update Friday morning that it received a refloating plan from the shipowner that was validated with partners involved in the situation, including Transport Canada.

“CCG has mobilized a team to monitor operations with drones, as well as with a helicopter, weather conditions permitting,” a spokesperson for the CCG said, adding that an officer from the marine environmental and hazards response team would also be on board the vessel.

A team of three Ocean Group tugs will assist in refloating the vessel, the spokesperson noted.

At around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 24, the CCG was notified that MV MACCOA, a bulk cargo vessel flying the flag of Cyprus, had “run aground in the Verchères area following a widespread power failure.” The ship carrying corn had left Montreal around midnight on Christmas Eve and was bound for Waterford, Ireland.

The cause of the blackout is unknown. There were no injuries on board, no damage to the ship’s hull and no pollution as a result, the CCG said.

Later that evening, the CCG said generators, heaters and other supplies were delivered to the ship, which was able to operate on its own generator and power was restored on board.

On Christmas Day, vessel representatives and other experts boarded the ship to help assess the situation and create a refloating plan for MV MACCOA, the CCG said.

“The holiday season is having an impact on the availability of personnel from the various contractors and partners to remedy the situation,” the CCG spokesperson said.

The following day, Boxing Day, the CCG said the situation on the ship remained stable with a crew of 20 people on board.

The CCG said the grounded ship had no impact on marine traffic. There was a “slow speed” advisory in place for the area.

The refloating attempt will take place Friday at 11 a.m., the CCG said.