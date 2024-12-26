Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Slovakia could host Russia-Ukraine peace talks, Putin says

By Felix Light Reuters
Posted December 26, 2024 2:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Putin says Russia should have invaded Ukraine ‘earlier’'
Putin says Russia should have invaded Ukraine ‘earlier’
WATCH ABOVE: Putin says Russia should have invaded Ukraine 'earlier'
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia is open to a Slovakian proposal to host peace talks with Ukraine to end a conflict he said Russia was determined to bring to a conclusion.

Putin, who this week hosted Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in the Kremlin, said that Fico, an outspoken opponent of European Union support for Ukraine, had offered his country as to host talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin said the Slovakian authorities “…would be happy to provide their own country as a platform for negotiations. We are not opposed, if it comes to that. Why not? Since Slovakia takes such a neutral position.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Slovakia is seen as one of a growing camp of central and eastern European EU member states that are skeptical of support for Ukraine, and supportive of negotiations with Russia.

Click to play video: 'Putin says Russia not defeated in Syria, plans to meet with Assad'
Putin says Russia not defeated in Syria, plans to meet with Assad
Trending Now

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly criticized Slovakia, which borders Ukraine, for the friendly tone Fico has struck towards Russia since his return to power after an election in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is open to talks to end the conflict with Kyiv, but that it would nevertheless achieve its goals in Ukraine.

Putin said on Thursday that Russia could use the new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile known as Oreshnik again but was in no hurry to do so.

“We do not exclude the possibility of using it both today and tomorrow, if necessary,” Putin said.

If necessary, Putin said, Russia could use more powerful intermediate-range weapons.

© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices