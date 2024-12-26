Christmas Day apartment fire drives families from homes in Prince Rupert, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple families were forced from their homes in the early hours of Christmas Day when fire broke out in an apartment building in Prince Rupert, B.C.

Fire crews were called to the Sherbrooke Apartments around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

“I just threw my hoodie on, put on my shoes and everybody was getting ready to evacuate,” said Gabriel Hill, who lives with his family on the third floor.

“I went out to the hallway, ran down the stairs and soon as I saw the smoke going off I ran back up and told everybody it’s actually happening and we all rushed out…. Everything was just so sudden. I just can’t believe it’s happening right now.”

Hill, his parents, his aunt and his cat all got out of the building. He thanked local police for helping his mother, who uses a wheelchair, to get out quickly.

The 99 residents of the building safely escaped the fire and were relocated to local hotels, according to the City of Prince Rupert.

The Salvation Army is collecting donations of food and essential items such as toiletries and hygiene supplies, diapers, bottles, and formula.

Hill said he is thankful to be safe, but is worried about the next couple days. His parents’ medications are still in the apartment and residents are not yet allowed back in.

“It’s really stressful,” he said, adding the Salvation Army has been helping people get access to new clothing and other necessities.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.