Montreal, Laval under smog warning with high concentrations of pollutants in air

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2024 11:50 am
1 min read
Smoky skies in Montreal lead to public health warnings
RELATED: Smoky skies in Montreal lead to public health warnings – Jun 6, 2023
Environment Canada has issued a smog warning for the Montreal and Laval areas, warning of high concentrations of pollutants in the air.

The department says the air quality will be poorest in metropolitan areas where there are higher levels of pollution.

Children with asthma as well as people with respiratory ailments or heart disease are being encouraged to avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the warning is lifted.

Environment Canada says wood heating is the main source of particles that contribute to smog in the winter, surpassing industrial activities and transportation.

In Montreal, it’s prohibited to use a wood or solid-fuel burning appliance unless it emits fewer than 2.5 grams of particles per hour.

It’s prohibited to use even certified wood stoves or solid fuel appliances during smog warnings, and those who disregard the rule can be fined.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

