Indigenous fashion set for lunar liftoff

Ashley Callingbull, the first-ever Indigenous Miss Universe Canada, is breaking barriers yet again — this time, with a mission that’s truly out of this world.

Callingbull and Dine-Cree designer Stephanie Eagletail are part of Project Lunar Codex, which will send cultural artifacts to the moon aboard a NASA space capsule in January 2025.

As part of the mission, miniaturized images of Callingbull modeling Eagletail’s designs will journey to the lunar surface. For both women, the opportunity to showcase Indigenous culture on such a cosmic scale is deeply meaningful.

“When I was told my work was going to the moon, I thought, ‘Am I becoming an astronaut?’” Callingbull joked. “But knowing our culture will live among the stars is beyond anything I could have imagined.”

Eagletail, whose designs are inspired by her great-grandmothers, says the project is a tribute to Indigenous resilience and creativity.

“It’s surreal,” she said. “When it really hits you, it’s like my stuff will be on the moon.”

The Lunar Codex aims to preserve art, literature, and music for future generations, even in the face of global challenges.

Among the items being sent are works by renowned Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau. However, Morrisseau’s legacy has been overshadowed by the discovery of thousands of forged paintings, highlighting the systemic theft and misrepresentation of Indigenous art.

“Reparations need to be made. Reconciliation needs to happen,” Callingbull said. “Morrisseau deserves recognition for his authentic, groundbreaking work.”

Before their lunar launch, Callingbull and Eagletail hope to take Morrisseau’s story on tour, raising awareness about the theft of Indigenous art and celebrating authentic voices in the community.

The duo is calling on Canadians to support their efforts to preserve Morrisseau’s legacy and amplify Indigenous brilliance on earth and beyond. They are seeking financial support from the community and corporate sponsors to fund their tour and share this story with a larger audience.