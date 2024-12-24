Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan man hopes to raise awareness about Lyme disease with support group

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted December 24, 2024 4:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan man hopes to raise awareness about Lyme disease with support group'
Saskatchewan man hopes to raise awareness about Lyme disease with support group
Saskatchewan man hopes to raise awareness about Lyme disease with support group
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Saskatchewan man has created a support group for those struggling with Lyme disease and is hoping more awareness can bring about change.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

James Blyth says there are more people in the province struggling with the illness than people realize. Lyme disease is difficult to diagnose because it has similar symptoms to other illnesses, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Trending Now

Global’s Nicole Healey shares Blyth’s story and dives deeper into the struggles those with Lyme disease face in the video above.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices