Saskatchewan man hopes to raise awareness about Lyme disease with support group

A Saskatchewan man has created a support group for those struggling with Lyme disease and is hoping more awareness can bring about change.

James Blyth says there are more people in the province struggling with the illness than people realize. Lyme disease is difficult to diagnose because it has similar symptoms to other illnesses, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Global’s Nicole Healey shares Blyth’s story and dives deeper into the struggles those with Lyme disease face in the video above.