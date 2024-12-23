Student charged, firearms seized after threats against Ontario school: police

Police say a Toronto-area high school student is facing charges after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school and cause harm.
York Regional Police say officers attended an unnamed high school after the alleged threat was made last Wednesday.
Get daily National news
The force says police carried out a search warrant at the suspect’s residence and seized a number of firearms.
The youth has been charged with uttering threats and possession of a restricted firearm without a licence.
Police say officers conducted a violent threat risk assessment after the suspect was removed from the school and no longer posed a threat.
Police are asking anyone with information that might help the investigation to come forward.
Comments