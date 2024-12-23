Menu

Environment

Drone video shows train derailment near Boston Bar

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 23, 2024 11:12 am
1 min read
Train derails near Boston Bar
A drone video shared with Global News by viewer Lindsay Peterson shows the train that derailed near Boston Bar on Sunday. Some of the cars ended up in the Fraser River.
CN Rail crews are working to clear the scene after about a dozen rail cars carrying grain derailed near Boston Bar on Sunday morning.

Some of the cars crashed down the embankment and landed in the Fraser River.

CN Rail told Global News that the derailment involved a CPKC train and occurred due to a rockslide.

The company said there are no reports of injuries, fires or dangerous goods involved in the incident.

Clean-up efforts will continue on Monday.

