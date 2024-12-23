Drone video shows train derailment near Boston Bar

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

CN Rail crews are working to clear the scene after about a dozen rail cars carrying grain derailed near Boston Bar on Sunday morning.

Some of the cars crashed down the embankment and landed in the Fraser River.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

CN Rail told Global News that the derailment involved a CPKC train and occurred due to a rockslide.

The company said there are no reports of injuries, fires or dangerous goods involved in the incident.

Clean-up efforts will continue on Monday.