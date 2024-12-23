Which parts of Canada will see a white Christmas? Here’s the forecast

Send this page to someone via email

With holiday travel in full swing and families eager to gather, the weather will play a crucial role in shaping Christmas plans across Canada.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull says Canadians can expect a varied Christmas this year, with some areas seeing fresh snow, others rain-soaked streets, and some even experiencing a milder, snow-free holiday.

Here is a look at what is in store over the next few days.

British Columbia

The Christmas season will see some stormy weather visit British Columbia’s coastline.

“It’s going to be stormy on the B.C. Coast. There’s already a special weather statement warning of a series of storms moving in. So with wind being the concern along with rain, it’s certainly not going to be a white Christmas for Vancouver, although there will be some snow in the B.C. Interior with this,” Hull said.

On Monday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, B.C.’s south coast, and Vancouver Island, warning of a low-pressure system off the coast set to bring strong winds starting Monday afternoon and intensifying through the evening.

Coastal areas of west Vancouver Island could face flooding due to storm surge, though the system is expected to clear out before Tuesday morning, Environment Canada said.

On Christmas Day, a powerful frontal system will arrive on the province’s south coast and Vancouver Island early Wednesday morning. Very strong winds and heavy rain are forecast to persist throughout the day, tapering off late in the evening, the weather agency added.

Alberta

This Christmas, Albertans can expect a bit of mild weather across the province.

“Calgary is going to get into some mild conditions,” Hull said. “Parts of southern Alberta may not have a white Christmas just because of the mild weather of late and it’s expected heading into Christmas Day. So a lot of snow melting.”

In Calgary, temperatures will remain relatively mild, reaching a high of around 7 C on Tuesday, followed by sunnier weather with a high of 2 C on Christmas Day.

Edmonton will experience increasing cloudiness early on Tuesday, with a chance of flurries by late afternoon and a risk of freezing rain. Christmas Day will bring a sunny day with a high of 0 C.

Saskatchewan, Manitoba

For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Saskatchewan and Manitoba will experience cold temperatures, though not unusually frigid for the prairie provinces, Hull said.

“There’s enough snow in Saskatchewan and Manitoba for it to remain a white Christmas. But the pattern is going to be a milder one, certainly when you consider what is typical for late December day in the region,” Hull said. “So pretty quiet and mild compared to the average for the Prairies.”

In Saskatchewan, Regina is expected to experience fog patches developing later on Monday evening. On Tuesday, increasing cloudiness will move in by late afternoon, with fog patches clearing in the morning. The high will reach -5 C, but with the wind chill, it will feel like -14 C. Christmas Day will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures rising to 0 C.

Saskatoon will have a similar forecast, with cloudy and foggy weather and a high of -3 C on Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day, Saskatoon will experience more clouds than sunshine, with temperatures around -2 C.

Winnipeg will experience mostly cloudy skies on Christmas Eve, with a chance of flurries. The high will reach -2 C, but with the wind chill, it will feel like -16 C in the morning and -8 C in the afternoon. Christmas Day will be cloudy, with a high of 1 C.

Ontario

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for parts of Ontario, including Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), as snow is expected to move into the region on Monday, according to Environment Canada.

“Ontario could see a fresh helping of snow with this Clipper system that’s used in this moving in today into tomorrow morning. So we likely will see a white Christmas for much of Ontario,” Hull said.

“The heaviest snow with that system hits tonight into Tuesday morning. By Christmas Eve and Christmas Day that system will have cleared, leaving relatively quiet weather but dropping enough snow for a white Christmas,” he added.

Areas of heavier snowfall are likely to bring low visibility and create challenging travel conditions, with snow-covered and icy roads posing additional hazards. In Toronto and the GTA, total snowfall accumulations of five to 15 cm are anticipated, according to Environment Canada.

The snow is expected to taper off to flurries by late Monday evening, with a risk of freezing drizzle developing afterward, the weather agency said.

Tuesday is also expected to have a chance of flurries with a risk of freezing drizzle in the region.

A snowfall warning has also been issued for parts of cottage country including Parry Sound, Bracebridge, Smiths Falls and areas just north of Kingston.

Toronto Pearson International Airport posted on social media on Monday that 127,000 travellers are expected to pass through the airport that day. The airport expects the heaviest part of Monday’s snowfall to happen in the evening.

“Our surface maintenance team is prepared to clear the runways by plowing, sweeping, and blowing snow to ensure safe arrivals and departures,” Toronto Pearson said.

Quebec

Snow is also on the way for parts of Quebec, Hull warned. He explained that the same snow system affecting parts of Ontario will also make its way into Quebec.

On Monday, Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for southern Quebec in effect Monday and Tuesday.

An accumulation of 10 to 15 cm of snow could impact travel, particularly at the beginning of the holiday season.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If you must drive, be prepared for areas of poor visibility,” Environment Canada said.

Maritimes

Most areas along Canada’s East Coast will see a fresh blanket of snow this Christmas.

“After a large dumping of snow over the weekend in places like Halifax, there’s another system, that same system that’s moving through Ontario and Quebec, that will move through tomorrow, also bringing another five to 10 cm of snow for Halifax,” Hull said.

“So they’re going to get into the snow and this will be a white Christmas across the Maritimes. And for Newfoundland as well, they’re going to get some flurries with that system as well,” he said.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of mainland Nova Scotia. Snowfall is expected on Christmas Eve — beginning early Tuesday morning and ending early Wednesday morning.

An estimated five to 10 cm is expected to fall, while areas in Annapolis, Digby and Yarmouth counties could see up to 15 cm.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues, Rebecca Lau and the Canadian Press