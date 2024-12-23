Christmas Eve snow coming for Nova Scotia, weather warnings expected

Send this page to someone via email

A White Christmas is a sure thing in Nova Scotia, as another weather system is headed for the province — adding to the snow that’s already on the ground from this past weekend’s nor’easter.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of mainland Nova Scotia.

Snowfall is expected on Christmas Eve — beginning early Tuesday morning and ending early Wednesday morning.

An estimated 5 to 10 cm is expected to fall, while areas in Annapolis, Digby and Yarmouth counties could see up to 15 cm.

“It is likely that snowfall warnings will be issued later today for parts of the province since total accumulations are expected to exceed 15 cm in some areas,” the statement reads.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull says the snow is timed well to “guarantee a White Christmas” but won’t be as much as what the region experienced just a few days ago.

“This isn’t going to be a nor’easter. It’s not going to be as much snow for the HRM and much of the Maritimes that we experienced with the other system over the weekend,” he said.

“But it’s still going to provide a shot of snow just in time for Christmas Eve.“

Environment Canada notes there is much uncertainty with snowfall amounts ahead of the system.

“Keep that in mind in terms your travel plans tomorrow, (there) could be some mixing over western sections of Nova Scotia. But I think this will mainly be snow for all of us and it could continue into Tuesday evening for some areas,” said Hull, adding that the upcoming weekend will be “quieter.”