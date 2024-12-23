A white Christmas for Toronto? Snowy weather set to fall ahead of holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for a large swath of Ontario, including Toronto and the GTA, as snow is expected to move into the region on Monday, two days before Christmas.

For Toronto and the GTA, Environment Canada says total snowfall accumulations of five to 15 cm of snow is expected.

The winter weather advisory stretches from the Greater Toronto Area to Grand Bend to Sault Ste. Marie and across to Ottawa and into Quebec.

Snow will move into the area Monday morning, followed by a break in the afternoon, until the next round falls.

“Only a few centimetres are expected from this initial round of snow,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.

“Another more significant round of snow is expected to move into the area this afternoon or early this evening.”

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada said the snow will taper off to flurries late tonight with a risk of freezing drizzle.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Toronto is expected to see a high of 0 C on Monday with a low of -9 with the wind chill. Temperatures in the days to follow are expected to remain above freezing.

“Whatever snow falls today looks like it should stick around for Christmas,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Brad Rousseau.

“A white Christmas looks to be almost a certainty.”

The weather agency has also issued snowfall warnings for parts of cottage country including Parry Sound, Bracebridge and in areas just north of Kingston such as Smith Falls and Perth.

Heavy snow of about 15 to 20 cm is expected. The weather agency warns of hazardous driving conditions.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

The snow is expected to advance on Ottawa Monday afternoon, becoming heavy at times through the night with accumulations between 10 to 15 centimetres.

As it moves east, the snow is expected to taper off Monday night and into Tuesday.

The low-pressure system developed along the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains in Alberta, in what forecasters call an Alberta Clipper. The systems, Rousseau said, are generally characterized by smaller winter storms than low-pressure systems that develop out of Texas or Colorado, but they’re generally fast-moving and a little drier.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Canadian Press