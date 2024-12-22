Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search crews recover body of second missing person from Lions Bay landslide

By Josh Azizi Global News
Posted December 22, 2024 2:41 am
1 min read
A landslide came down on Highway 99 north of Lions Bay on Saturday, Dec. 14. View image in full screen
A landslide came down on Highway 99 north of Lions Bay on Saturday, Dec. 14. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP and the Village of Lions Bay are both confirming search crews have recovered the body of the second person who went missing after their home was swept away by a landslide.

In a letter to the community, Lions Bay mayor Ken Berry says the remains of Barbara Enns were found on December 21st “following an intense coordinated and skilled search.”

Search crews found the body of David Enns on December 15th, one day after the landside.

“This is a profound loss for the family, friends, neighbours and all of the Village of Lions Bay residents,” said Berry.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We join together in our sorrow and send our love to the Family.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. landslide risk monitoring concern'
B.C. landslide risk monitoring concern
Trending Now

The mudslide on December 14th sent a torrent of debris, trees and mud onto the Sea To Sky Highway, closing the road for nearly 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

An evacuation order remains in place for two homes on Goldenrod Avenue. Three properties on Brunswick Beach Road also remain on evacuation alert.

The village’s Local State of Emergency, which was declared December 15th, remains in effect.

Sponsored content

AdChoices