Search crews recover body of second missing person from Lions Bay landslide

RCMP and the Village of Lions Bay are both confirming search crews have recovered the body of the second person who went missing after their home was swept away by a landslide.

In a letter to the community, Lions Bay mayor Ken Berry says the remains of Barbara Enns were found on December 21st “following an intense coordinated and skilled search.”

Search crews found the body of David Enns on December 15th, one day after the landside.

“This is a profound loss for the family, friends, neighbours and all of the Village of Lions Bay residents,” said Berry.

“We join together in our sorrow and send our love to the Family.”

The mudslide on December 14th sent a torrent of debris, trees and mud onto the Sea To Sky Highway, closing the road for nearly 24 hours.

An evacuation order remains in place for two homes on Goldenrod Avenue. Three properties on Brunswick Beach Road also remain on evacuation alert.

The village’s Local State of Emergency, which was declared December 15th, remains in effect.