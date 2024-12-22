Two pets still missing following fire that destroyed Edmonton family’s home

See more sharing options

Rowan Salih and her family were awakened at 4 a.m. on Wednesday with the discovery of a fire quickly growing in their home.

Five people, four cats, and two dogs were inside. Everyone made it out safely except for two cats, which were later found dead in the home.

Two pets remain missing, a large black dog named Oden and a Siberian long-haired cat with blue eyes named Tiny.

They were last seen at their house near Londonderry Mall, and Salih is desperate to find them. “There’s no Christmas this year without them.”

Anyone with information is asked to post in the Edmonton Lost Pets Facebook page.

