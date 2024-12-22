Menu

Canada

Two pets still missing following fire that destroyed Edmonton family’s home

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted December 22, 2024 10:54 am
1 min read
Oden, large black dog, and Tiny, Siberian long-haired cat with blue eyes, missing. View image in full screen
Oden and Tiny were last seen at their home in the Londonderry Mall area.
Rowan Salih and her family were awakened at 4 a.m. on Wednesday with the discovery of a fire quickly growing in their home.

Five people, four cats, and two dogs were inside. Everyone made it out safely except for two cats, which were later found dead in the home.

Two pets remain missing, a large black dog named Oden and a Siberian long-haired cat with blue eyes named Tiny.

They were last seen at their house near Londonderry Mall, and Salih is desperate to find them. “There’s no Christmas this year without them.”

Anyone with information is asked to post in the Edmonton Lost Pets Facebook page.

For more on this story, watch the video above.

