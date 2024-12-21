SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs’ Matthews sits with undisclosed injury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2024 6:26 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews sat out Saturday night’s game against the New York Islanders with an undisclosed injury.

Toronto head coach Craig Berube said the 27-year-old took a cross-check to his back late in Friday’s 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Matthews missed nine games last month with an upper-body injury that saw him travel to Germany for treatment.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto traffic forces NHL’s Utah players to walk to arena'
Toronto traffic forces NHL’s Utah players to walk to arena
Story continues below advertisement

Berube replied “a little bit of both” when asked Saturday if the current issue is new or related to the star centre’s previous absence.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The three-time Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goal-scorer skipped Friday’s morning skate in Buffalo before scoring once across 19 minutes 18 seconds of action against the Sabres

Berube said a decision on his best player’s availability for Monday’s home matinee against the Winnipeg Jets would be made Sunday.

Trending Now

Matthews has 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points in 24 games this season.

Toronto forwards Ryan Reaves and Connor Dewar slotted into the lineup for the Leafs against the Islanders in place of Matthews and Pontus Holmberg.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2024.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices