Leafs’ Matthews sits with undisclosed injury

TORONTO – Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews sat out Saturday night’s game against the New York Islanders with an undisclosed injury.

Toronto head coach Craig Berube said the 27-year-old took a cross-check to his back late in Friday’s 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Matthews missed nine games last month with an upper-body injury that saw him travel to Germany for treatment.

Berube replied “a little bit of both” when asked Saturday if the current issue is new or related to the star centre’s previous absence.

The three-time Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goal-scorer skipped Friday’s morning skate in Buffalo before scoring once across 19 minutes 18 seconds of action against the Sabres

Berube said a decision on his best player’s availability for Monday’s home matinee against the Winnipeg Jets would be made Sunday.

Matthews has 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points in 24 games this season.

Toronto forwards Ryan Reaves and Connor Dewar slotted into the lineup for the Leafs against the Islanders in place of Matthews and Pontus Holmberg.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2024.