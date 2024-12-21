Saskatchewan businesses team up to send Christmas cards to seniors

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon business is collecting Christmas cards for seniors this year, after the Canada Post strike meant many cards would not be delivered in time.

DCG Philanthropic’s Morgan Wilson soon had several businesses joining in, and they received more than 900 cards to distribute to senior homes across the city.

Wilson says her grandmother, who is in a care home, is the one who inspired her to spread a little holiday cheer to those who may need it more than others.

The business will be collecting cards until Monday evening, and residents and organizations can drop them off at the DCG office, at 1000 Central Ave.

