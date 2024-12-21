Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Saskatchewan businesses team up to send Christmas cards to seniors

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted December 21, 2024 6:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Untitled'
Untitled
A Saskatoon business is collecting Christmas cards for seniors
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Saskatoon business is collecting Christmas cards for seniors this year, after the Canada Post strike meant many cards would not be delivered in time.

DCG Philanthropic’s Morgan Wilson soon had several businesses joining in, and they received more than 900 cards to distribute to senior homes across the city.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Wilson says her grandmother, who is in a care home, is the one who inspired her to spread a little holiday cheer to those who may need it more than others.

Trending Now

The business will be collecting cards until Monday evening, and residents and organizations can drop them off at the DCG office, at 1000 Central Ave.

Watch the video above for more on this story.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices