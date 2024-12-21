Menu

Crime

Montreal woman rescued from river after alleged abduction 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2024 5:02 pm
1 min read
Montreal Police View image in full screen
An SPVM logo is seen on a detention centre in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Montreal police are searching for a man accused of attempting to a kill a woman Friday after he allegedly abducted her and forced her into a car, which later plunged into the Richelieu River.

Police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin says the force received a call at around 9 a.m. Friday about a man abducting a 23-year-old woman from a home in Montreal’s Town of Mount Royal suburb.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the woman was in the car when it went into the river later that day, and they consider the case an incident of domestic violence.

Firefighters were able to use a boat to rescue the woman, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated for hypothermia.

Allaire Morin says authorities are looking for the 26-year-old suspect on land, but the manhunt is focused on the river where police have deployed scuba divers.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities say a witness reported seeing a man swimming in the river on Friday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

