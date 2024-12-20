16-year-old international student dies after North Vancouver collision

A 16-year-old girl who was struck by a driver in North Vancouver last weekend has died of her injuries, police say.
The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday near Capilano and Paisley roads.
“It’s alleged that a white Jeep was travelling south on Capilano Road when a pedestrian entered the roadway and was struck,” North Vancouver RCMP said in a media release.
RCMP say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.
In a letter to parents, the North Vancouver School District identified the victim as Dali Zissu, an international student from Germany who was studying at Handsworth Secondary.
“Dali brought so much light to the international student community, and we hope these activities will help honour her memory while providing comfort to those who are grieving,” the letter states.
The district added that counselling teams would be available for students when they return from the winter break.
Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but impairment is not believed to be a factor.
Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t spoken to police, or has video that could help the investigation, is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.
