Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

16-year-old international student dies after North Vancouver collision

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 20, 2024 9:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'International student dies after being struck by car in North Vancouver'
International student dies after being struck by car in North Vancouver
A 16-year-old girl has now died after being struck by a car in North Vancouver last weekend.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 16-year-old girl who was struck by a driver in North Vancouver last weekend has died of her injuries, police say.

The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday near Capilano and Paisley roads.

“It’s alleged that a white Jeep was travelling south on Capilano Road when a pedestrian entered the roadway and was struck,” North Vancouver RCMP said in a media release.

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Holiday driving rush'
Traffic Tips: Holiday driving rush

RCMP say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Story continues below advertisement

In a letter to parents, the North Vancouver School District identified the victim as Dali Zissu, an international student from Germany who was studying at Handsworth Secondary.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Dali brought so much light to the international student community, and we hope these activities will help honour her memory while providing comfort to those who are grieving,” the letter states.

The district added that counselling teams would be available for students when they return from the winter break.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but impairment is not believed to be a factor.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn’t spoken to police, or has video that could help the investigation, is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices