Calgary’s mayor reflects on busy 2024 ahead of election year 

2024 came with no shortages of challenges and contentious matters for Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, who is seeking another term in next year’s municipal election.

The year began with a recall petition against her by local business owner Landon Johnston, which was ultimately unsuccessful.

Council also held the largest public hearing in city history this year over city-wide re-zoning, a move council approved in an effort to build more homes despite overwhelming opposition during the hearing.

In June, a feeder main carrying 60 per cent of the city’s water supply ruptured, forcing the city to declare a state of emergency.

The incident led to water restrictions throughout the summer, and costly repairs to more than 20 other sections of the line that showed weakness.

Months later, cost overruns forced council to shorten the first phase of the Green Line LRT, which saw the province pull its funding unless the project saw a major overhaul.

The biggest public works project in city history was wound down, with some segments and contracts preserved as negotiations continue between the city and province on a new elevated alignment through the downtown core.

In the video above, Global’s Adam MacVicar speaks with the mayor about the challenges of the past year and her plans to seek a second term in 2025.