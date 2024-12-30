Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary’s mayor reflects on busy 2024 ahead of election year 

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted December 30, 2024 6:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Jyoti Gondek year end interview part one'
Jyoti Gondek year end interview part one
Adam MacVicar sits down with Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek for a year end interview.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

2024 came with no shortages of challenges and contentious matters for Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, who is seeking another term in next year’s municipal election.

The year began with a recall petition against her by local business owner Landon Johnston, which was ultimately unsuccessful.

Council also held the largest public hearing in city history this year over city-wide re-zoning, a move council approved in an effort to build more homes despite overwhelming opposition during the hearing.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In June, a feeder main carrying 60 per cent of the city’s water supply ruptured, forcing the city to declare a state of emergency.

The incident led to water restrictions throughout the summer, and costly repairs to more than 20 other sections of the line that showed weakness.

Months later, cost overruns forced council to shorten the first phase of the Green Line LRT, which saw the province pull its funding unless the project saw a major overhaul.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The biggest public works project in city history was wound down, with some segments and contracts preserved as negotiations continue between the city and province on a new elevated alignment through the downtown core.

In the video above, Global’s Adam MacVicar speaks with the mayor about the challenges of the past year and her plans to seek a second term in 2025.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices