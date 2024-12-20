Menu

Montreal Statcare clinic set to close by end of December

By Felicia Parrillo & Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 20, 2024 4:24 pm
1 min read
After a week of uncertainty over the future of the Statcare clinic in Montreal’s West Island, Global News has confirmed that it will cease operations by the end of the year.

ELNA medical group, the health-care provider in charge of the clinic, says the Pointe-Claire location will close its doors on Dec. 31.

ELNA spokesperson Jonathan Prunier said Friday that discussions are ongoing with the doctors from Statcare to transfer their walk-in practice to the Brunswick medical centre. At least one physician will transfer their walk-in practice to that centre.

Statcare, which is located next to the Lakeshore General Hospital, not only handles minor health emergencies, but also provides family medicine, gynecology and other medical services. It serves 18,000 patients and operates seven days a week.

Prunier says ELNA is working out the details with its physicians, clinics and partner clinics in the area to “ensure ensure continuity of care.”

Prunier also confirmed that a second medical centre — the ELNA clinic in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough — will also close on Jan. 6, 2025. ELNA says all the family doctors at that clinic have agreed to transfer their practices to the Brunswick medical, including the vast majority of the specialists and staff.

The closures come as ELNA, which oversees 49 clinics across Quebec, has entered creditor protection. Last week, Quebec Superior Care granted the company’s request and also approved a plan to solicit interest in a potential sale.

The creditor protection prompted concerns from patients about the future of ELNA, which also bills itself as the largest network of medical clinics and diagnostic laboratories in Canada.

