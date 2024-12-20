Former NDP premier Glen Clark appointed BC Hydro chair

Send this page to someone via email

Former B.C. premier Glen Clark is returning to the public eye, two years after leaving his high-profile position as president of Jim Pattison Group.

The provincial government has announced that Clark has been appointed to chair BC Hydro’s board of directors, taking over for Lori Wanamaker, whose term ends on Dec. 31.

Clark resigned as premier in 1999 after allegations that he accepted favours in the form of free renovations from a man who wanted approval for a casino application.

He was charged with breach of trust but acquitted in a trial in 2002.

The government says in a statement that Clark brings extensive leadership, corporate relations and resource development experience to the position, both from his time as premier and more than two decades running the Jim Pattison Group.

Three others have also been appointed to the board; Merran Smith, president of New Economy Canada, Brynn Bourke, executive director of the BC Buildings Trades, and Don Kayne, president of Canfor Corp.