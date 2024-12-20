Shots fired at Jewish elementary school in Toronto for 3rd time this year

Shots appear to have been fired at a Toronto Jewish elementary school for the third time this year, according to police.
Toronto police say officers from the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force are investigating what appears to be a shooting at the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School, which unfolded at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
On social media, police say they found evidence of “firearm discharge” at the school, which is located on Chesswood Drive near Sheppard Avenue.
There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the shooting.
This is the third time this year that people have taken potshots at the all-girls institution, which serves around 250 students.
In October, on Yom Kippur, shots were fired from a vehicle on Chesswood Drive, striking the window, according to police
A few days after the incident, police announced the arrests of a 20-year-old man and 17-year-old boy in connection to the incident.
That incident followed on the heels of another shooting in May, in which two suspects fired shots at the school at around 5 a.m. on a Saturday morning.
There have been no injuries reported to police in connection to any of the shootings, but there has been damage to the school in each case.
