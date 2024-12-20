Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Shots fired at Jewish elementary school in Toronto for 3rd time this year

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 20, 2024 10:21 am
1 min read
‘We need action’: Toronto Jewish community calls for RCMP to step in after girls school targeted
WATCH: 'We need action': Toronto Jewish community calls for RCMP to step in after girls school targeted – Oct 13, 2024
Shots appear to have been fired at a Toronto Jewish elementary school for the third time this year, according to police.

Toronto police say officers from the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force are investigating what appears to be a shooting at the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School, which unfolded at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

On social media, police say they found evidence of “firearm discharge” at the school, which is located on Chesswood Drive near Sheppard Avenue.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the shooting.

Jewish girls school in Toronto shot at overnight, being investigated: police

This is the third time this year that people have taken potshots at the all-girls institution, which serves around 250 students.

In October, on Yom Kippur, shots were fired from a vehicle on Chesswood Drive, striking the window, according to police

A few days after the incident, police announced the arrests of a 20-year-old man and 17-year-old boy in connection to the incident.

That incident followed on the heels of another shooting in May, in which two suspects fired shots at the school at around 5 a.m. on a Saturday morning.

Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School View image in full screen
Toronto Police at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School near Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West May 25, 2024. Two people allegedly discharged a firearm outside an elementary school for Jewish girls in North York early Saturday morning. Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images

There have been no injuries reported to police in connection to any of the shootings, but there has been damage to the school in each case.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

