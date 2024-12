See more sharing options

It’s been a challenging year for small businesses in Saskatchewan and across Canada.

Many have faced several setbacks, including the recent Canada Post strike and the federally-imposed GST holiday break, making it even harder to compete.

Check out the video at the top of the page for more on the challenges for small businesses this holiday season.