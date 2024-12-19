Grand Chief Jerry Daniels to return to post after indeterminate leave

Chief Jerry Daniels will be back in his role as Grand Chief of the Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) in the new year.
In an email to Global News, the SCO said Daniels will be back starting Jan. 6, after announcing last week that he was on leave for an undetermined amount of time due to health reasons.
This comes after Daniels was sent to hospital following an alleged incident in Ottawa earlier this month, where he was participating in a three-day Assembly of First Nations special chiefs’ assembly.
Multiple sources who spoke with Global News said Daniels was involved in an altercation with three councillors from Lake St. Martin First Nation, a community three hours north of Winnipeg.
Shortly after Daniels was taken to hospital, his page on SCO’s website had been pulled down.
Chief Cornell McLean of Lake Manitoba First Nation was selected as acting Grand Chief in the interim.
