Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Grand Chief Jerry Daniels to return to post after indeterminate leave

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted December 19, 2024 5:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels hospitalized after Ottawa ‘disturbance’'
SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels hospitalized after Ottawa ‘disturbance’
WATCH: Grand Chief Jerry Daniels of the Southern Chiefs Organization was sent to hospital after an incident in Ottawa earlier this week – Dec 6, 2024
Chief Jerry Daniels will be back in his role as Grand Chief of the Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) in the new year.

In an email to Global News, the SCO said Daniels will be back starting Jan. 6, after announcing last week that he was on leave for an undetermined amount of time due to health reasons.

This comes after Daniels was sent to hospital following an alleged incident in Ottawa earlier this month, where he was participating in a three-day Assembly of First Nations special chiefs’ assembly.

Multiple sources who spoke with Global News said Daniels was involved in an altercation with three councillors from Lake St. Martin First Nation, a community three hours north of Winnipeg.

Shortly after Daniels was taken to hospital, his page on SCO’s website had been pulled down.

Chief Cornell McLean of Lake Manitoba First Nation was selected as acting Grand Chief in the interim.

Click to play video: 'Grand Chief Jerry Daniels on indeterminate leave: SCO'
Grand Chief Jerry Daniels on indeterminate leave: SCO
