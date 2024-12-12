Grand Chief Jerry Daniels on indeterminate leave: SCO

Send this page to someone via email

Grand Chief Jerry Daniels of the Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO) is on leave for an undetermined length of time, the organization says.

SCO told Global Winnipeg on Thursday that Daniels, who was re-elected to a third term in June, is taking leave for health reasons.

Daniels was hospitalized after an altercation in Ottawa last week, where he was participating in a three-day Assembly of First Nations special chiefs’ assembly.

In his stead, SCO said Cornell McLean of Lake Manitoba First Nation — longtime member of the organization’s executive committee — will be serving as Acting Grand Chief.

SCO says it’s ‘business as usual’ for the services and programming it provides.