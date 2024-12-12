Menu

Politics

Grand Chief Jerry Daniels on indeterminate leave: SCO

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 12, 2024 3:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels hospitalized after Ottawa ‘disturbance’'
SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels hospitalized after Ottawa ‘disturbance’
WATCH: Grand Chief Jerry Daniels of the Southern Chiefs Organization was sent to hospital after an incident in Ottawa earlier this week.
Grand Chief Jerry Daniels of the Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO) is on leave for an undetermined length of time, the organization says.

SCO told Global Winnipeg on Thursday that Daniels, who was re-elected to a third term in June, is taking leave for health reasons.

Daniels was hospitalized after an altercation in Ottawa last week, where he was participating in a three-day Assembly of First Nations special chiefs’ assembly.

In his stead, SCO said Cornell McLean of Lake Manitoba First Nation — longtime member of the organization’s executive committee — will be serving as Acting Grand Chief.

SCO says it’s ‘business as usual’ for the services and programming it provides.

Click to play video: 'Southern Chiefs’ Organization hosts Reconciliation Run'
Southern Chiefs’ Organization hosts Reconciliation Run
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

